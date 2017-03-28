Controversial councilman quits, moves away after flood

DENHAM SPRINGS – Councilman Chris Davis resigned from his seat on the city's governing body.

Davis resigned, he said in a letter, because damage to his family's home after the August flood was too great. Davis lived on Oakwood Drive, off Range south of I-12. The are was inundated with water during the flood.

Davis wrote to the council, like the river changed its course and flooded their community, his family needed to change course and start a new life elsewhere – the Advocate newspaper reported Davis took a job with NASA's Stennis Space Center and the family moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

A year ago, Davis was the center of controversy after a domestic abuse battery arrest. Allegations that the police department bungled the investigation cost then Chief of Police Scott Jones his job. The investigation into Davis happened in January 2016, Jones was fired in April of last year.

Davis, in his second term, was re-elected to the council in 2014.

An interim councilperson will be appointed and then there will need to be a special election to fill the remainder of Davis' term.

