Controversial changes made to Walker South roundabout

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Police say work on the Walker South roundabout is complete, and drivers should be prepared for the changes.

DOTD began working to reconstruct the I-12 eastbound exit ramp in order to move the point at which the ramp intersects the south roundabout.

"The whole point of a roundabout is to have traffic continuously flow," DOTD's Rodney Mallet said. "That's why roundabouts work. If you have any kind of stoppage then that defeats the whole purpose."

The new section of the exit ramp opened on Wednesday, and Walker Police are hoping to prepare drivers in the area of the changes.