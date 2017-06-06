Contractor faces fraud charges in three parishes

LIVINGSTON PARISH- A subcontractor from the New Orleans area who is unlicensed, according to arrest documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, is accused of taking flood victims and contractors for a ride in three parishes.



Chris Barron faces charges in Livingston, Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.



Currently, he's locked up in Livingston Parish. He is accused of taking money from a flood victim and not completing the work. Before he was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail, he was in the Ascension Parish Jail after a contractor said he hired Barron, but Barron did not complete the work. In East Baton Rouge Parish, Barron is facing similar charges.



Chris Nelson hired Barron as a subcontractor to do all of his granite and tile work in one Ascension Parish neighborhood after the August flood. That's when problems began.



"Right after we hired him, it was evident he had poor craftsmanship and was not bringing the products here that were paid for," Nelson said.



Nelson claims he's out $80,000 after Barron left him high and dry. He had to come out of pocket to buy more granite to make it right for his customers.



"We've worked on five houses on this particular street so I know personally how it is and traumatic it is for individuals to go through this stuff," Nelson said.



Nelson said he's speaking up, because he knows there are likely other victims out there. Barron surfaced at a time when people were already at their lowest point, after losing their homes. Nelson is hoping Barron never works in the home improvement business again and had this message for the man who took his money and those of other flood victims.



"You need to do the right thing and reimburse all of these folks their money," Nelson said.



Barron currently has an active arrest warrant in East Baton Rouge Parish. When he makes bail in Livingston Parish, he'll get booked right into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.



Investigators WBRZ talked to say their investigations are still open, and if you've been taken by Barron in any of those parishes, they urge you to contact them.