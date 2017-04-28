Contractor calls out competition for taking credit for his work

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge contractor says one of his competitors is taking credit for work he did not do.



Koby Ficklin said he was scrolling through Facebook when he noticed a photo of a shower and bathtub that he remodeled, posted by a different contractor.



"I work my butt off to find jobs and do things right and be honest to the community," Ficklin said, "and another contractor is going to take my work?"



The post was uploaded by A&E Construction with a caption reading "free estimate ready to get you back in your home, give us a call." In the second row, there is a picture of a tub identical to one recently posted by Ficklin in the Rebuild Ascension Facebook page.



"I take a lot of credit for my work and don't want anyone else to use it," Ficklin said.



The post was eventually deleted after Ficklin said he sent a message to a Facebook administrator and called A&E, demanding they take it down.



"Everyone around here is dealing enough with insurance that they don't need to worry about their contractor lying to them," Ficklin said.



The owner of A&E Construction told WBRZ an employee uploaded the picture by mistake and took it down as soon as he spoke with Ficklin.