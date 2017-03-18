81°
Contractor arrested over undone work

March 18, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Melissa Moore
Laroy Turnipseed Sr.

BATON ROUGE -- A contractor who took $4,000 to remove and replace a flooded air conditioning system was arrested Friday.

Laroy Turnipseed Sr. was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of misapplication of payment by a contractor.

A woman whose house was flooded told deputies she had hired Turnipseed, who is a licensed contractor, to get rid of the damaged air conditioner and to buy and install a new one, his arrest warrant says.

According to the victim, swhe paid him $4,000 on Sept. 22. More than a month went by without any work being done.

She requested a refund in a certified letter in late November and called the sheriff's office in early December, according to the warrant.

Turnipseed has since been released on bond.

