Contractor arrested over undone work

BATON ROUGE -- A contractor who took $4,000 to remove and replace a flooded air conditioning system was arrested Friday.
Laroy Turnipseed Sr. was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of misapplication of payment by a contractor.
A woman whose house was flooded told deputies she had hired Turnipseed, who is a licensed contractor, to get rid of the damaged air conditioner and to buy and install a new one, his arrest warrant says.
According to the victim, swhe paid him $4,000 on Sept. 22. More than a month went by without any work being done.
She requested a refund in a certified letter in late November and called the sheriff's office in early December, according to the warrant.
Turnipseed has since been released on bond.
