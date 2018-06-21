Contractor arrested for defrauding couple, failing to complete work

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of defrauding a couple out of nearly $56,000 last year has been arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

In March 2017, a couple gave 34-year-old Anton Richardson Jr. $55,990 to complete work on their home which sustained flood damage in August 2016. After one contractor failed to complete the work months earlier, Richardson assured the couple that he was a licensed contractor who could finish the job.

The money was expected to be used to purchase appliances for the reconstruction, but they were never installed in the residence. After further investigation, the victims learned that Richardson had returned the appliances and pocketed the money for himself.

Since July 2017, the victims had lost all communication with Richardson.

On June 20, 2018, Richardson was found and arrested by Sheriff's Deputies for residential contractor fraud.