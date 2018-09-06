Contractor arrested after failing to complete work on homeowner's kitchen

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have charged a man after he failed to finish work on a home that was damaged in the August 2016 flood.

During November 2017, the victim contracted Anthony Turner to gut and redo her kitchen. According to the arrest report, the victim paid Turner $1,500.00 to start the project.

Turner allegedly gutted the kitchen in a timely fashion. Turner was then given $1,900.00 to put up sheetrock and cabinets as well as set the baseboards in the kitchen. Reports say that Turner put up the sheetrock, but didn't complete the other repairs.

The victim states that Turner told her he needed $600 as a down payment to order the cabinets. So, the victim gave him the money. Turner came to the victim a second time, and said he needed more money for the project.

According to the arrest report, the victim never got her cabinets.

Turner is charged with residential contractor fraud.