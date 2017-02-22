Contractor accused of scamming flood victims booked into Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – The contractor accused of scamming flood victims of thousands of dollars has been booked into jail for the third time this month.

According to arrest records, Matthew Morris, the owner of Complete Construction, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Morris was charged with residential contractor fraud, misapplication of payments prohibited, contracting without a license, insurance fraud, filing or maintain false public records.

Morris was originally arrested in Ascension Parish on Feb. 8. He was accused of scamming 13 victims, six over the age of 60. He was again arrested Tuesday by Baton Rouge Police and charged with home improvement fraud and felony theft.

Morris' bond from all three parishes is $885,000.