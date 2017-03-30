Contractor accused of not completing work on flood damaged home

BATON ROUGE – Police say another contractor has been charged with home improvement fraud after not completing work on a house damaged by the August floods.

Chancellor Orlando Porche was charged with one felony count of home improvement fraud Thursday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to arrest documents, Porche entered into a written contract on Oct. 10 to repair a home on Stokley Place that was damaged by the August flooding.

Documents say the victim gave Porche an additional payment of $20,000 for the work nearly a month before entering into the contract. Between Sept. 16 and Dec. 27, the victim said he paid Porche an additional $32,700 and work on the home was going smoothly.

On Jan. 4, the victim said he made the final payment of $17,000 and Porche never returned to complete the work. The victim tried over four weeks to contact Porche to no avail. The homeowner received one final text from Porche on Feb. 6 but had not heard from him since.

The victim also learned that Porche never ordered marble counter tops and had to pay an additional $18,400 to another contractor to complete the work.