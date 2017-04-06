Contractor accused of not completing work on flood damaged home

BATON ROUGE – A Baton Rouge contractor faces fraud charges after deputies say he agreed to repair a flood damaged home then never completed the work.

Sargent Pitcher was charged with a felony count of residential contractor fraud. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday.

According to arrest documents, the victim said he gave Pitcher $52,000 in exchange for home repairs between Sept. 16 through Jan. 9. The victim told investigators Pitcher did not return to complete the work after receiving the final payment.

The victim said he made multiple attempts to contact Pitcher. The victim contacted the State Licensing Board and learned that Pitcher’s contracting license expired in 2011.

Investigators confirmed that Pitcher’s Residential Contractor License expired in 2011 but he holds a Home Improvement registration effective through Feb. 2018.

Documents say the victim also claimed that Pitcher gave away leftover flooring material to one of his family members. Pitcher later offered $2,1000 as payment for the material.

A warrant was issued for Pitcher’s arrest on March 29.