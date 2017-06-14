Contractor accused of fraud says, it's 'not the complete truth'

BATON ROUGE - A contractor facing fraud charges in three parishes went before the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors Wednesday morning.

Michael Simmers with TWG LLC stepped in front of a podium prepared to address alleged violations against him, but his hearing has been postponed.

"My lawyer resigned Monday morning," he said.

Simmers has the right to legal representation and will reappear before the board July 19. In the meantime, he's still licensed.

Some violations Simmers will appear for, include an alleged violation for bidding and/or performing new residential construction without possessing a State Residential Building license for $115,000. Also, an alleged violation for failing to pay for materials or services rendered in connection with his operating as a home improvement contractor where he has received sufficient funds as payment. In addition, an alleged violation for engaging in or conducting mold remediation without possessing a mold remediation license.

Mark and Deb Landry have come a long way on their home, which was damaged during the August flood. Their kitchen countertops were installed Tuesday and they plan to move back into the house early next month, but they had a rough start.

They hired TWG in September 2016 and handed over a $10,000 check to cover various tasks and purchase supplies. The Landry's tell WBRZ those items were never purchased and most of the work TWG was hired to do was not completed.

"It is totally ridiculous, he's still out here doing the same old crap," said Deb Landry.

After handing over their insurance money three separate times to TWG, the Landry's say they're out $50,000.

At Wednesday's board meeting, the Landry's got a first look at the man they say changed their outlook on life.

"I don't trust nobody no more," she said.

Following the meeting, WBRZ met Simmers outside and asked to hear his side of the story.

"No, nothing for you," he said. "Thanks."

Simmers walked away without answering questions. Instead, he suggested a producer call him.

"Anyone but you ma'am," Simmers told WBRZ's Brittany Weiss.

In the last few months, WBRZ has reached out to Simmers multiple times for comment. Simmers is currently out on bond.