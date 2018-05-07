Contest offers to pay one month's mortgage for one area resident

88°
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors credit union will pay one month's mortgage for one lucky resident in the capital area and its surrounding parishes.

The business' third annual “May We Pay Your Mortgage” contest launched this week and will grant the prize to a winner inside the Neighbors service area including East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and Saint Helena.

The contest will be handled through Neighbors’ social media pages (@NeighborsFCU), and entrants must engage with Neighbors through social media. The entry period will be May 1 – 31 on the business' Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

The winner will be announced before July 31.

