Latest Weather Blog
Construction unearths centuries-old coffins in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Construction crews working on an apartment building in Philadelphia's historic district have been finding coffins and unearthing fully intact human remains.
The site was a burial ground that dates to 1707. All the remains were supposedly exhumed in the 1800s and moved to a different cemetery.
But as PMC Properties, the general contractor and the site's owner, started work on the 10-story apartment building, it became apparent some remains weren't moved.
In the fall, workers found a smattering of bones. When they hit coffins, the company contacted archaeologists.
Kimberlee Moran, an associate teaching professor at Rutgers, says as many as 60 individuals have been found since February. On Thursday morning alone, workers uncovered about two dozen intact coffins.
Coffins discovered at site of new development in Old City. History beneath our feet @5/6 @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/ycUe902qmz— Bruce Gordon (@BGordonFox29) March 9, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Parish boss suspended for using "n word"
-
One killed, second injured in shooting on Lorraine Street
-
2-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool
-
Homeowners out thousands, sued by contractor that did little work
-
Law enforcement say homeowner justified in killing intruder