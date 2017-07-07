Construction underway for playground at new Ascension Sheriff's Office substation

79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ASCENSION – Construction is underway for a new substation in Donaldsonville for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The substation will also include a park and a playground. The work began on Friday morning and will continue tomorrow. 

The sheriff's office has partnered with LSU Community Playground Project expert Marybeth Lima and a team of volunteers to do the work. 

"I think it's truly a part of living a high-quality life, in a strong community, one of the best things of these builds. Every person out here today is very committed to making the community better," Lima said. 

The park and playground will include elements recommended by children in the neighborhood. It will also have an area for two to five year olds, plus playhouses swings and more. 

The area did not have any neighborhood playgrounds nearby. 

