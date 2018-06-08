Construction starts July for alternative to Washington Street exit

BATON ROUGE- Work could begin in July on a new interstate off-ramp near downtown with an aim to ease congestion, according to DOTD officials Thursday.

The new left lane exit off I-110 South to Terrace Avenue will serve as an alternative to the infamous Washington Street off-ramp.

"This will mitigate the traffic congestion and unsafe condition of the crisscrossing," said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.

Currently, drivers merging from I-110 South to I-10 East have to immediately cross two lanes of traffic to exit at Washington Street. It often adds to congestion from the Mississippi River bridge and sometimes causes accidents.

Washington Street will remain open even after the I-10 widening project is complete.

DOTD officials say there will be no closures as construction begins on the Terrace Avenue exit, however, lanes will be shifted to accommodate workers.