Construction on Essen Lane will soon be complete

BATON ROUGE - If you've driven down Essen at any point in the past three years, chances are you've seen construction. But that road work won't last much longer.

Orange cones, construction signs, and heavy traffic have all become part of the landscape of Essen Lanes since 2015.

"We widened the bridge at Ward's Creek, then we moved all the utilities in that corridor so we could widen Essen Lane," Rodney Mallet with the Department of Transportation and Development said.

But all of those are soon-to-be things of the past with the Essen Lane widening project wrapping up soon.

"Yeah, we're looking at about a month," Mallet added. "We hope to be done by the end of July or early August, and we'll move the cones and you can travel freely."

DOTD says Essen sees about 55,000 cars a day. The $13 million project will help them move through the area quicker, and with a little less congestion.

"So now you're gonna have three lanes going south, three lanes going north, and a continuous turn lane."

And there's not much left to do.

"They're gonna be doing some signal work, some sidewalk work, stuff like that."

The project is in its third year, and construction on Essen has become a common sight.