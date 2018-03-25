Construction along Hwy 190 in Livonia almost complete

LIVONIA- A stretch of the road in Point Coupee Parish that's notorious for car accidents remains under construction. But its completion date could be just around the corner.

Crews have been hard at work spreading asphalt along Highway 190 in Livonia., and the 12.5 million dollar project might be nearing its end.

Cones still dot the road, but Police Chief Brad Joffrion anticipates that they'll be gone soon.

"We've been looking forward to getting it done and getting it completed. I know the citizens of Livonia have, and also the everyday workers have going to and from Baton Rouge," the chief told WBRZ.

DOTD has finished the guardrail improvements, and are now focusing on installing three J-turns in a two-mile section. Crews are hoping to wrap up the work site within a month.

"You'll see your oncoming traffic and you won't have to cut across as many lanes of traffic. And you'll be able to get into the acceleration lane and speed up and merge in."

The project was initially slated to wrap up last year, but was delayed due to weather.

The months of construction have added congestion to the relatively quiet streets on Livonia. Joffrion says during that time, he's seen less collisions in the area, and he's hoping that will continue once the machinery is gone.

DOTD says they would like to eventually add additional J-turns along Highway 190.