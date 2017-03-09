70°
Conservationist Jane Goodall to speak at Tulane University

March 09, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Jane Goodall, the renowned conservationist, is scheduled to deliver a Tulane University lecture on her life's work.

School officials say the talk is planned for 7 p.m. March 16 at the Dixon Hall auditorium. A question-and-answer session and a book signing are also planned.

Tulane said in a statement that Goodall is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, which is marking its 40th anniversary this year.

Goodall, 82, is known for her landmark study with wild chimpanzees in Tanzania, where she immersed herself in their habitat as neighbor rather than a distant observer.

