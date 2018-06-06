Congressman Steve Scalise returns to baseball a year after he was shot at practice

Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the baseball diamond nearly a year after he was seriously wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice.

The House Majority Whip was pictured playing baseball in purple and gold LSU gear this morning by fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. His return to the field holds a special meaning.

.@SteveScalise back on the field this morning. This does my heart good. pic.twitter.com/97uQImUgCl — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

Scalise underwent multiple surgeries after he was shot, spending months in the hospital. Now he's back on the field and appears to be enjoying it.

"Feels good to be back with the team!" Scalise responded to Flake's photo.

Scalise addressed his colleagues last September from the House floor.

"I'm definitely a living example that miracles really do happen," Scalise said.