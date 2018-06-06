85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Congressman Steve Scalise returns to baseball a year after he was shot at practice

2 hours 54 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 11:57 AM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the baseball diamond nearly a year after he was seriously wounded in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice.

The House Majority Whip was pictured playing baseball in purple and gold LSU gear this morning by fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. His return to the field holds a special meaning.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. 

Scalise underwent multiple surgeries after he was shot, spending months in the hospital. Now he's back on the field and appears to be enjoying it.

"Feels good to be back with the team!" Scalise responded to Flake's photo.

Scalise addressed his colleagues last September from the House floor.

"I'm definitely a living example that miracles really do happen," Scalise said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days