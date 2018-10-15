Congressman sets up GoFundMe to pay LSU's $100K fine

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves is trying to rally fans in order to help pay off LSU's $100,000 fine handed down by the SEC.

The fundraiser was announced Monday after the fine was made official.

The discipline came after fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium after LSU pulled an upset over #2 Georgia on Saturday. The fine was the university's second under current SEC policy after fans did this same following a win over Ole Miss in 2014.

The fundraiser set up by the congressman is asking for fans to chip in in anticipation of another on-field excursion if the Tigers topple #1 Alabama at Tiger Stadium in November.

A third offense would cost the school $250,000 per SEC rules.

