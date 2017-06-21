74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Congressman Scalise in 'fair condition,' making progress

2 hours 31 minutes 50 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 11:14 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
BATON ROUGE – Congressman Steve Scalise is in "fair condition" after he was shot in the hip last week practicing for a charity baseball game in Virgina.

As of Wednesday morning, MedStar Washington Hospital Center says Scalise's condition has improved since he first entered the hospital. 

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," the hospital released in a statement.

The shooting took place on June 14 around 7 a.m. at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Virginia. 

Scalise has undergone several surgeries since last week. Dr. Jack Sava, the head of trauma at MedStar Washington Medical Center, said a bullet entered Scalise's left hip and damaged bones, organs and blood vessels. 

Scalise was listed in critical condition and the hospital said he would require additional operations. 

The shooter, identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson died after he was taken into custody. 

At least six people, including Scalise, were hospitalized following the shooting. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days