Congressman Scalise in 'fair condition,' making progress

BATON ROUGE – Congressman Steve Scalise is in "fair condition" after he was shot in the hip last week practicing for a charity baseball game in Virgina.





As of Wednesday morning, MedStar Washington Hospital Center says Scalise's condition has improved since he first entered the hospital.





"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," the hospital released in a statement.





The shooting took place on June 14 around 7 a.m. at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Virginia.





Scalise has undergone several surgeries since last week. Dr. Jack Sava, the head of trauma at MedStar Washington Medical Center, said a bullet entered Scalise's left hip and damaged bones, organs and blood vessels.





Scalise was listed in critical condition and the hospital said he would require additional operations.





The shooter, identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson died after he was taken into custody.





At least six people, including Scalise, were hospitalized following the shooting.