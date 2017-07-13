75°
Latest Weather Blog
Congressman Scalise in fair condition after another surgery for infection
WASHINGTON – Congressman Steve Scalise is in fair condition as of July 13 after he underwent another surgery for infection related to his wounds and remains in the hospital, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
The hospital’s full statement on Scalise’s condition is below:
"Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary."
Scalise was readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital due to concerns for infection and was listed in serious condition as of July 5.
Scalise, the House majority whip and a republican from the New Orleans area, was shot on June 14 by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP lawmakers. Scalise and others were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game. Scalise and three others were shot.
Scalise was shot in the hip, and the bullet traveled across his hip area, breaking apart and damaging many internal body parts.
The shooter, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police after shooting Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two others.