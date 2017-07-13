Congressman Scalise in fair condition after another surgery for infection

WASHINGTON – Congressman Steve Scalise is in fair condition as of July 13 after he underwent another surgery for infection related to his wounds and remains in the hospital, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.



The hospital’s full statement on Scalise’s condition is below:

"Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary."