Congressman: People might need to chose either healthcare or an iPhone

March 07, 2017
Source: WBRZ, CNN
By: Trey Schmaltz

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The fight over healthcare took a powerful turn Tuesday morning when a high-ranking Republican in the U.S. House likened people's decision about healthcare to purchasing the latest gadgets.

“Americans have choices and they've got to make a choice. So maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest it in their own healthcare,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz said.

They've got to make those decisions themselves."

Rep. Chaffetz is from Utah and is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. His comments were made on the CNN morning news program Tuesday where he said he wants low-income Americans to be able to have more access to coverage but warned sacrifices will need to be made.

Chaffetz said he is confident the GOP plan will lower the cost of healthcare, providing more choices and better products. Critics argue the plan to replace Obamacare will result in fewer people having healthcare coverage.

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

