Congressman: People might need to choose either healthcare or an iPhone

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The fight over healthcare took a powerful turn Tuesday morning when a high-ranking Republican in the U.S. House likened people's decision about healthcare to purchasing the latest gadgets.

“Americans have choices and they've got to make a choice. So maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest it in their own healthcare,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz said.

“They've got to make those decisions themselves."

Rep. Chaffetz is from Utah and is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. His comments were made on the CNN morning news program Tuesday where he said he wants low-income Americans to be able to have more access to coverage but warned sacrifices will need to be made.

Chaffetz said he is confident the GOP plan will lower the cost of healthcare, providing more choices and better products. Critics argue the plan to replace Obamacare will result in fewer people having healthcare coverage.

Chaffetz clarified those statements later in the day on Fox News.

“What we’re trying to say, and maybe I didn’t say it as smoothly as I possibly could, but people need to make a conscious choice and I believe in self-reliance,” Chaffetz told Fox News’ 'America’s Newsroom.' “And they’re going to have to make those decisions.”

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz