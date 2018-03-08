Congressman Higgins introduces school safety bills

WASHINGTON- Congressman Clay Higgins has introduced two bills which will examine and strengthen school standards across the nation.

According to a release, the School Resource Officer Assessment Act of 2018 directs the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of Education to gather data regarding the number and status of school resource officers assigned to each public school.

The School Watch and Training, or SWAT, would establish national training standards for school resource officers in conjunction with the Department of Justice and the Department of Education. Those standards would include active shooter training and other practices to ensure school safety, the release states.

"We must ensure that our public schools have the necessary resources and a sufficient number of well-trained cops to protect our kids and teachers," said Higgins. "These bills identify where assets are needed and establish enhanced training standards that will keep our schools safe. Our office is working on broad, comprehensive legislation that will be introduced in the weeks to come. These two bills are just the beginning.”