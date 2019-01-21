Congressman Graves discusses government shutdown, local impacts

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves spoke with WBRZ this morning to discuss how the government shutdown is impacting Louisiana.

In D.C. the standoff between President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers continue as the partial shutdown enters its 31 day. Over the weekend Trump offered a compromise, but other leaders say the plan still only helps the president's agenda.

Graves discussed what the shutdown means for local projects like the Comite River Diversion Canal.

He also discussed the bill he put into motion that would allow the Coast Guard to get paid during the shutdown and being named the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation.

Before leaving, he talked about giving Trump a king cake when he visited New Orleans last week.

