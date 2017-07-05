88°
Congressman apologizes to those hurt by gas chamber video
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana congressman is apologizing for the "unintended pain" caused by a video of his visit to a gas chamber at a Nazi concentration camp.
Rep. Clay Higgins said in an email Wednesday that he's retracting the video, recorded at the Auschwitz camp in Poland that is now part of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.
The Republican posted the video on his Facebook page on Saturday, sparking criticism from museum directors and the director of a global Holocaust research center in Jerusalem, who said it was inappropriate to deliver a political message from inside a gas chamber.
Higgins says he intended his video to be a tribute to those who died at Auschwitz. He also said he wanted to "remind the world that evil exists."
Higgins says in the video the U.S. military "must be invincible."
