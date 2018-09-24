Latest Weather Blog
Congressional deal appears to solve Louisiana flooding issue
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Thousands of Louisiana flood victims who have been barred from homeowner rebuilding grants because they borrowed money through the federal Small Business Administration could soon see that change.
A deal to rework federal disaster-relief policy was included in a compromise struck by congressional leaders Saturday on an unrelated reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration. The Advocate reports the bipartisan agreement is expected to be passed into law within weeks without significant additional changes.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana congressional delegation members praised the agreement after seeking the policy change for two years since flooding devastated the Baton Rouge region in August 2016. Federal officials encouraged homeowners to take out low-interest loans from the SBA. But federal rules then kept those people from being eligible for federal disaster grant money.
