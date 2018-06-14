Latest Weather Blog
Congressional baseball game comes a year after shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) - The annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats carries special significance, coming on the first anniversary of the ball-field shooting that almost killed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.
Republicans have largely maintained their support for gun rights despite other mass shootings since the attack last year on their practice session in Alexandria, Virginia.
Scalise himself says the shooting "deepened my appreciation for the Second Amendment because it was people with guns who saved my life and every other member out there."
Scalise is expected to start at second base in Thursday night's game at Nationals Park. Top Republicans are hoping President Donald Trump attends, though the White House hasn't said one way or the other.
It's more than a game. pic.twitter.com/Obltwoeu2U— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2018
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Kind man pushes woman home after her electric wheelchair runs out...
-
Online nursing students not allowed to get licensed
-
BRPD: 20-year-old woman gunned down while walking on sidewalk along College Drive
-
One injured after SUV crashes into bank on Greenwell Springs Road
-
WBRZ salutes Donna Britt
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...