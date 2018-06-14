88°
Congressional baseball game comes a year after shooting

6 hours 3 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 6:48 AM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) - The annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats carries special significance, coming on the first anniversary of the ball-field shooting that almost killed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Republicans have largely maintained their support for gun rights despite other mass shootings since the attack last year on their practice session in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise himself says the shooting "deepened my appreciation for the Second Amendment because it was people with guns who saved my life and every other member out there."

Scalise is expected to start at second base in Thursday night's game at Nationals Park. Top Republicans are hoping President Donald Trump attends, though the White House hasn't said one way or the other.

