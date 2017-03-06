61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Congress to probe Trump wiretap claim, FBI disputes it

37 minutes 11 seconds ago March 06, 2017 Mar 6, 2017 Monday, March 06 2017 March 06, 2017 3:41 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- Key members of Congress say they will honor President Donald Trump's request to investigate his unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama overstepped his authority as president and had Trump's telephones tapped during the election campaign.

A U.S. official said the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump's allegation, though no such statement has been issued.

Obama's intelligence director also said no such action was taken.

Trump made his startling claim of presidential abuse of power in a series of tweets early Saturday. They capped a week in which the positive reaction to his address to Congress quickly evaporated amid the swirl of allegations and revelations about contacts between Trump aides and a Russian official, both during and after the presidential election that Russia is believed to have meddled in.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days