Congress sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation

March 29, 2017
WASHINGTON - Congress has sent President Donald Trump legislation that would kill an online privacy regulation. That move could eventually allow internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

The Federal Communications Commission rule issued in October was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics said the rule would have stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among Internet companies.

The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule. The Senate had already voted to the block it.

