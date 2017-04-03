68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Congress seen as not likely to pass tax overhaul quickly

1 hour 58 minutes 40 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 8:06 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - After their humiliating loss on health care, Republicans in Congress could use a quick victory on a big issue. It won't be an overhaul of the tax code.

Tax reform could prove harder to accomplish than repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health law. Congressional Republicans are divided on significant issues, especially a new tax on imports embraced by House Speaker Paul Ryan. And the White House is sending contradicting signals on the new tax, adding to the uncertainty.

House Republicans also can't decide whether to move on from health care. Ryan canceled a scheduled vote on a House GOP plan after it became obvious that Republicans didn't have the votes.

