Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo

5 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, February 24 2018 Feb 24, 2018 February 24, 2018 3:44 PM February 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted. The White House objected to its release Feb. 9, citing national security concerns. Democrats have since negotiated with the FBI on what should be blacked out.

President Donald Trump had less concern about an earlier classified memo written by Republicans, which he declassified Feb. 2 over strong objections from the FBI. Trump claims the GOP memo "vindicates" him in the ongoing Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, though other Republicans have disagreed.

