Congress finishes spending bill, sends legislation to Trump

May 05, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Senate has delivered to President Donald Trump the first significant legislation of his presidency, a bipartisan $1.1 trillion spending bill that would keep the government running through September - putting off, for now, battles over Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall and his promised military buildup.

The lopsided, 79-18 Senate vote sends the huge bill to the White House in plenty of time to avert a midnight Friday shutdown deadline.

Negotiators on the bill dropped Trump's demands for a down payment on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but his signature would buy five months of funding stability while lawmakers argue over the wall and other issues. The House approved the measure Wednesday on a big bipartisan vote, though 103 of the chamber's conservative Republicans opposed the bill.

