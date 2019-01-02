Congratulations! Malary Pullen, husband welcome healthy baby boy

BATON ROUGE - A perfect start to 2019... baby Elijah has made his debut!

WBRZ's Malary Pullen and her husband, Brian, welcomed a healthy baby boy to the world Wednesday evening. Born at 6:05 p.m., little Eli is 22 inches long, and weighs 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Last summer, Malary announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

Congratulations to the new family of three!