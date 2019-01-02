51°
Latest Weather Blog
Congratulations! Malary Pullen, husband welcome healthy baby boy
BATON ROUGE - A perfect start to 2019... baby Elijah has made his debut!
WBRZ's Malary Pullen and her husband, Brian, welcomed a healthy baby boy to the world Wednesday evening. Born at 6:05 p.m., little Eli is 22 inches long, and weighs 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
Last summer, Malary announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child.
Congratulations to the new family of three!
We’ve got a new member of the @WBRZ team! Elijah was born at 6:05 this evening. Weighing in at 8 pounds and 3 ounces and 22 inches long! We are all doing great! ?? pic.twitter.com/6lpijgwC2i— Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) January 3, 2019