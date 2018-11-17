51°
Congestion on I-10 East has decreased down to 3 miles due to Holiday travel

BATON ROUGE- The holidays are right around the corner, but the traffic is already here.

Cars are bumper to bumper on I-10 East, DOTD says traffic has reached up to 9 miles. They are blaming the congestion on the holidays, drivers are advised to take US 190 East as an alternate route.

DOTD says congestion has decreased down to 3 miles but drivers are advised to take US 190 East.

