Congestion on I-10 east at the I-10/1-110 due to stalled tractor
BATON ROUGE – Traffic is backed up on I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 split on Friday afternoon due to a stalled tractor trailer.
The right lane was blocked around 2 p.m., but reopened about an hour later.
Congestion remains and has reached two miles past Lobdell (LA 415) to the Mississippi River Bridge.
