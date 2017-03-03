Congestion on I-10 east at the I-10/1-110 due to stalled tractor

BATON ROUGE – Traffic is backed up on I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 split on Friday afternoon due to a stalled tractor trailer.

The right lane was blocked around 2 p.m., but reopened about an hour later.

Congestion remains and has reached two miles past Lobdell (LA 415) to the Mississippi River Bridge.

Keep up with the afternoon commute with WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology here.