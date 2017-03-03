71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Congestion on I-10 east at the I-10/1-110 due to stalled tractor

1 hour 22 minutes 43 seconds ago March 03, 2017 Mar 3, 2017 Friday, March 03 2017 March 03, 2017 2:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Traffic is backed up on I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 split on Friday afternoon due to a stalled tractor trailer.

The right lane was blocked around 2 p.m., but reopened about an hour later.

Congestion remains and has reached two miles past Lobdell (LA 415) to the Mississippi River Bridge.

Keep up with the afternoon commute with WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology here.

