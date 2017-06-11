73°
Congestion on I-10 E due to road construction, use alternate route
BATON ROUGE - Congestion on I-10 East is now from mm 130 to mm 145 due to road construction, according to the DOTD.
Motorists are advised to use I-49 North to US 190 East, the DOTD says.
Congestion on I-10 East is now from mm 130 to mm 145 due to road construction. Motorists are advised to use I-49 North to US 190 East. pic.twitter.com/jlqfGW8rqJ— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 10, 2017
