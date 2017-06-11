73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Congestion on I-10 E due to road construction, use alternate route

June 10, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Congestion on I-10 East is now from mm 130 to mm 145 due to road construction, according to the DOTD.

Motorists are advised to use I-49 North to US 190 East, the DOTD says.



