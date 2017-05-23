Confusing addresses have some Zachary residents asking for change

ZACHARY - If you take a ride down certain roads in Zachary, you will probably notice the street addresses are not in order. East Baton Rouge Parish officials say the issues can cause problems for first responders and delivery drivers.

The addresses skip from six digits to four. For residents like Brad Standige, he said the problem is causing frustration.

"With every delivery, not knowing where to go ... they always give us a call and get confused. They ask if we're the house with the dog kennel or if we're the house with the green roof or red roof. And we have to kinda explain to them where to go," Standige said.

Standige lives on Machost Road, where the street numbers can change in an instant. He said the issue is also concerning when it comes to emergency services locating the correct address.

"But if we ever did I would hate to have to wait here for a while. If there's a new EMS driver or fire truck driver who doesn't know how to get here and get confused with the numbers," Standige said.

Residents like Standige say they're all for the address change that will just make life a little easier.

"Yeah, if it doesn't cause any major issues I think they should definitely get the address all changed and get them all chronological -- same amount of digits to make it a lot easier for everyone," Standige said.

Now, the parish plans to address the issue. City Councilman Trae Welch plans to have a community meeting next week to talk with residents about this issue.