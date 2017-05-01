Confirmed tornado touchdown causes damage in Livonia

LIVONIA - An EF-1 tornado touched down in the small Pointe Coupee town of Livonia as a strong storm rolled through Louisiana Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says the tornado snapped multiple trees and caused minor roof damage to a mobile home and church.

The path length of the tornado was one mile, with estimated winds of 90 miles per hour.

The storm also reportedly took the roof off of a church in the town just off of Hwy. 190, according to the Livonia Police Department.