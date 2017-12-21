55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Confederate statue removed from Memphis park

2 hours 11 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 10:06 PM December 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crew in Memphis has removed a statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from a park after the city sold it to a private entity.
 
Live video from the scene captured cheers as the statue was lifted off its marble base and placed on a flatbed truck late Wednesday.
 
The Commercial Appeal reports that the City Council approved the sale of two public parks containing Confederate statues for $1,000 each to Greenspace Inc. Memphis Chief Legal Officer Bruce McMullen said Greenspace can legally remove the statues, which the city was unable to do. He said the statues would be stored in an undisclosed location.
 
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a tweet that the work at the parks complies with state law.
 
The statue of Forrest was in Health Sciences Park. A statue of President Jefferson Davis is at Fourth Bluff Park, where police had blocked off streets nearby.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days