Confederate Avenue: Possible new name to be focus of hearing

1 hour 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 1:54 PM August 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: JOHN SPINK/THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
ATLANTA (AP) - About nine months after a panel recommended the immediate renaming of Confederate Avenue in Atlanta, city officials are planning a public hearing.
  
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a city council committee voted to hold the hearing and a "listening session" in September.
  
That's likely to continue contentious debate over the Civil War-themed name along Confederate and East Confederate Avenues in southeast Atlanta and across the city.
  
Among possible replacement names: Considerate Avenue, United Avenue and Soldier Avenue.
  
Following last summer's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed, an Atlanta resident began a name-change petition drive for the Atlanta road.
  
Atlanta is among several cities - including New Orleans, Baltimore, Dallas and Richmond, Virginia - which have reviewed Confederate symbols in recent years.
