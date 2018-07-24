Conditions More Comfortable Today

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A more pleasant day ahead, as conditions have changed overnight. Northerly winds have brought a drop in dew points, leading to cooler temperatures and lower heat index values for your Tuesday. The incoming dry air will keep skies sunny and temperatures milder, but still slightly above average. Highs will be reaching around 93° through the afternoon, as overnight low tonight will drop to near 74°.

Up Next: Dry air will be sticking around through the majority of the week, as temperatures will be slowly increasing through the latter half of the workweek. Humidity and showers will increase as we proceed into the weekend, which should continue to become more scattered and increase in intensity moving into next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

The front that brought extreme dew point temperatures and coastal storms on Monday has broken through and moved into the Gulf. We are experiencing cooler and drier conditions behind the front, which should stay stalled to our south through Thursday and into Friday. It will begin to break down as we get closer to the weekend, leaving a shear axis over the Northern Gulf. This should help to increase the chance for developing showers Friday and into the weekend, as an upper level trough sets up and strengthens Sunday and into Monday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

