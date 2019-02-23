Conditions Improve for Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy conditions and spotty pockets of drizzle will be lingering this evening. The cold front will continue to press through our area, departing east overnight. This will allow for clouds to break into Sunday morning, as temperatures drop to an overnight low of 51°. Winds will also be shifting from the northwest, setting up for a cooler Sunday. Temperatures will be more seasonal through the afternoon, as Sunday’s high will reach around 67°. Breezy conditions through the morning, as a Small Craft Advisory is in effect along the coast with expected gusts reaching around 20 mph.

Up Next: We’ll stay dry into Monday, but showers will be returning late. Moisture will linger as a system is stalls over the Gulf Coast. Rain will taper off as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will also rebound into the mid-70s by Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The cold front that passed through Saturday night will bring clearing skies and cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend. These conditions will linger into Monday, but things will degrade as we proceed into the evening and late hours. This is due to a disturbance moving onshore from the Gulf, which will also be stalling over Louisiana and Mississippi through most of the workweek. The moisture will be spotty, as the disturbance is not very strong. It will be strong enough to bring warm and moist conditions back through the area, as highs will hover in the mid-70s beginning Wednesday. A frontal system will finally dig into the region on Thursday, pushing the majority of the moisture off to our east. Pockets of drizzle will still linger Friday and Saturday morning, as high temperatures drop back into the mid-60s to start the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

