Conditions Drying Into the Week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Conditions have stayed more on the dry end today, but there is still a potential for a spotty shower before 9 PM. The better chances for showers will be in Southwest Mississippi and east of Baton Rouge. Partly cloudy skies tonight as cloud cover continues to break up late, allowing temperatures to drop to around 74° overnight. It will be a great night to view the Perseid Meteor Shower, as it is set to peak over the next two days. Make sure to look northeast, and you could see a shooting star! A drier and warmer day ahead on Monday, as the high pressure in the Gulf begins to set up camp along the Louisiana Coast. Mostly sunny skies will greet you on Monday, and a slight chance of a cooling drizzle possible between 1 PM and 6 PM.

Up Next: A high pressure center to our south is approaching and building a mid-to-upper level ridge from the Gulf of Mexico. This surface high pressure will keep conditions dry and warm through Wednesday. This dry pattern will begin to break down as we make our way to the latter half of the workweek, increasing rain chances, and cooling temperatures back down to below average.

The Tropics

A small, non-tropical, low pressure system located about 500 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the south-southeast of its center. This low could gradually acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics through the middle of the week while it meanders over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting a low chance for this system to develop into anything tropical, with a 10% chance within the next 48 hours and 30% chance over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

The upper level trough that has kept showers and storms scattered over the last several days is now lifting to our north. This is a result from the strong high pressure in the Gulf approaching the Central Gulf Coast, helping to bring more dry air across the Gulf States. The majority of onshore moisture is pushing inland through East Texas and further north into Arkansas and Oklahoma as a warm front travels north. This pattern will linger through Wednesday, keeping conditions more dry and temperatures warmer. There is still a chance of experiencing a passing area of afternoon drizzle, but they will be light and brief in nature. Temperatures will stay above average through the midweek, but will begin to cool on Thursday. This is when the ridge begins to give way to an upper level trough moving in from the north. Showers and storms will become more widespread and stronger during this period, but should begin to subside as we proceed into next weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.