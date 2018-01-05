Concrete mixer falls from I-10 exit ramp after truck tips over in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The driver of a cement mixer truck was thrown from his vehicle after it tipped over on an interstate exit ramp Friday afternoon.

According to a report from WWL, the truck tipped over on the Airline Highway exit from I-10 West. Photos from the scene show the detached mixer had plummeted to the ground below, leaking cement. Traffic below on the Carrollton Avenue exit was backed up as first responders worked to clear the scene.

New Orleans EMS tweeted that the driver was brought to University Medical Center but did not specify his condition.

An EMS spokesperson told The New Orleans Advocate the 29-year-old driver landed in the wet concrete that spilled from the mixer and was alert and talking after the crash.