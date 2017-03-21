Concrete barrier preventing business owner from accessing property

DENHAM SPRINGS - A business owner says a state construction project has prevented him from doing his job.

TJ Adams owns Elite Transportation in Denham Springs, a transport business that been at the same location on Rushing Road for 20 years. His business works with 53' and 40' trailers, which require plenty of space for storage and mobility.

What normally would be a celebratory time, since he recently back into the office following the August flood, has turned into frustration. Adams says a state project has created another issue that forces his drivers to make an illegal turn.

The intersection of Rushing Road and 4-H Road recently went under some changes to increase the safety of the area by minimizing left turns and congestion.

"If they would have just striped it like I was told they were originally going to do, it would be fine," said Adams.

Instead, the Department of Transportation and Development installed barriers separating the lanes of traffic and also making it near-impossible for Adams' trailers to get to the business property.

Adams says there is no legal left-turn option into the business. He says he was told by a contractor to jump the barrier and after doing so he damaged some of his equipment. The right turn off Rushing Road into the Elite Transportation isn't much better because the trailers need more room to turn. On the other side of the curb there's a large ditch the trailer could fall into.

While he understands the need for the project at the intersection, for the last two weeks Adams says the new construction has impacted his business drastically.

"I've been having guys sit at other locations because they can't get back in here," he said. "This Pilot truck stop, they're only going to allow that so many times. I'm trying to fix the problem before we create another problem."

After multiple inquiries to Mayor Gerard Landry and DOTD, Adams says he was having trouble getting answers about what to do. Two On Your Side contacted DOTD Monday. Tuesday, representatives were on the side of Adams' business evaluating the situation.

The state tells WBRZ it's going to remove the new barrier curb at Rushing Road and 4-H Club Road leading to Elite Construction. It plans to put a lower curb in it's place and work around some drainage to pour concrete, which will allow a base for Elite Transportation trailers to ride on. While this may take a few weeks to accomplish, by Friday DOTD says it will pour gravel in the right-of-way leading to Adams' driveway so the trailers can gain access to the property.

Adams says he's skeptical.

"I'll believe it when I see it," he said.

While the fix is welcome, the construction still stands in the way of Adams gaining access to his business along Rushing Road coming from the interstate. His drivers may need to find a location to turn around if the barrier issue is not solved.