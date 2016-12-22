Concert to benefit EBR Schools

BATON ROUGE- You can watch people of all ages present the gift of music coming up at the Music in our Schools Benefit Concert Friday night.

"The purpose of this concert is to let the community know what's going on in our schools," said Wayne Talbot, the East Baton Rouge Director of Fine Arts. " We have great teachers, great talent, and strong music education."

The concert will raise money for programming and performance opportunities for children all over the parish. Anyone that wants to support music programs for children in Baton Rouge is encouraged to come out and have a great time.

"You're going to see anything from opera to broadway to jazz to funk," said Andy Pizzo. "Anything you can imagine, we're going to have it there."

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Manship Theatre, located at 100 Lafayette Street.

For tickets and additional information visit the Manship Theatre website.