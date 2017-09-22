Concerned parents upset over fight video that surfaced the internet

BAKER - Concerned parents at Baker High are upset over a fight that surfaced the internet this week.

Video shows students fighting in the hallway of Baker High. For parent, Naisha Cooper-Knighten, the video brings back horrible memories.

"It's disturbing to me because I've had instances, I have a child with autism. And last year he was jumped repeatedly and if it had not been for the resource officer on campus it really could have been worse than it was," says Knighten.

Superintendent Herman Brister saw the fight too, and said the administration is taking the necessary actions to discipline both students.

"The one or two percent that may cause problems at a Baker High or a Baker Middle cannot deter the positive message that I need to send to the public. That 98, 99 percent that attend this public school system are there for the right reasons," says Brister.

Earlier this week at a Baker School Board meeting, Brister made the recommendation to no longer fund a school resource officer. He thinks teachers and faculty can handle the students.

"A resource officer in my years of experience has never prevented a fight if a kid wanted to fight," says Brister.

Knighten believes having an officer's presence is important and doesn't understand why the school board won't put those dollars towards protecting students.

"To focus on using the funds that they have to sue about the RaceTrac coming to Baker but we have children who are being bullied, who are being beaten, you know who are being targeted and to know that we don't have them on the campus of the high school, even with over-aged kids I think that's dangerous and like I say it's opening up for liability," says Knighten.