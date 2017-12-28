Computer error halts driver's license services across state

BATON ROUGE - Computers at Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations across the state went down Wednesday, although it's unclear just how many offices were affected.



OMV Commissioner Karen St. German told The Times-Picayune the system crashed for about an hour on Wednesday morning at every OMV office in the state. But the policy and communication director for the state's Division of Administration, Jacques Berry, disputed that statewide count and outage length, saying the full scope of the outage had yet to be diagnosed.



Berry says the problems stemmed from a clock for the server connecting to the office's computer terminal, which had the wrong time of day. He says the server thus stopped performing license-creation functions for around two hours, until it self-corrected.



Online services and non-license actions weren't affected.